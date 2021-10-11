The Return Trends At Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Look Promising

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Anglo Pacific Group's (LON:APF) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Anglo Pacific Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.052 = US$27m ÷ (US$532m - US$20m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Anglo Pacific Group has an ROCE of 5.2%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 18%.

See our latest analysis for Anglo Pacific Group

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Anglo Pacific Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Anglo Pacific Group.

What Can We Tell From Anglo Pacific Group's ROCE Trend?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 5.2%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 93% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

Our Take On Anglo Pacific Group's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Anglo Pacific Group has. And with a respectable 51% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Anglo Pacific Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Anglo Pacific Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

