The Return Trends At Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Austin Engineering's (ASX:ANG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Austin Engineering, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = AU$16m ÷ (AU$184m - AU$80m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Austin Engineering has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.2% generated by the Machinery industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Austin Engineering's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Austin Engineering, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Austin Engineering's ROCE Trend?

It's great to see that Austin Engineering has started to generate some pre-tax earnings from prior investments. Historically the company was generating losses but as we can see from the latest figures referenced above, they're now earning 15% on their capital employed. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 41%. This could potentially mean that the company is selling some of its assets.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 43% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Key Takeaway

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Austin Engineering has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 60% return over the last five years. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Austin Engineering that we think you should be aware of.

