Return Trends At Avation (LON:AVAP) Aren't Appealing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Avation (LON:AVAP) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Avation is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = US$45m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$249m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Avation has an ROCE of 4.7%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Avation compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Avation.

How Are Returns Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at Avation, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Avation doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time.

What We Can Learn From Avation's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Avation's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Since the stock has declined 56% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

