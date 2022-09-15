The Return Trends At Beam Communications Holdings (ASX:BCC) Look Promising

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So on that note, Beam Communications Holdings (ASX:BCC) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Beam Communications Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.019 = AU$326k ÷ (AU$24m - AU$7.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Beam Communications Holdings has an ROCE of 1.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Communications industry average of 7.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Beam Communications Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Beam Communications Holdings here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Beam Communications Holdings Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Beam Communications Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.9% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 135% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Beam Communications Holdings' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 18% to shareholders. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Beam Communications Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

