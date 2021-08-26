The Return Trends At Boom Logistics (ASX:BOL) Look Promising

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Boom Logistics' (ASX:BOL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Boom Logistics:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.036 = AU$4.5m ÷ (AU$197m - AU$72m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Boom Logistics has an ROCE of 3.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Trade Distributors industry average of 9.0%.

Check out our latest analysis for Boom Logistics

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Boom Logistics' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Boom Logistics, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Boom Logistics is reaping rewards from its investments and has now broken into profitability. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 3.6% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. Additionally, the business is utilizing 27% less capital than it was five years ago, and taken at face value, that can mean the company needs less funds at work to get a return. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

Story continues

In Conclusion...

In the end, Boom Logistics has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And with a respectable 95% awarded to those who held the stock over the last five years, you could argue that these developments are starting to get the attention they deserve. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with Boom Logistics and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.