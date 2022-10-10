Return Trends At Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$781m ÷ (US$6.0b - US$1.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Professional Services industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Booz Allen Hamilton Holding here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has consistently earned 18% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 69% in that time. Since 18% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Booz Allen Hamilton Holding's ROCE

In the end, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 174% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Booz Allen Hamilton Holding and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

