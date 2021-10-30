Return Trends At Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Aren't Appealing

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) looks decent, right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Calnex Solutions, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = UK£3.8m ÷ (UK£24m - UK£4.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

So, Calnex Solutions has an ROCE of 19%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Communications industry.

In the above chart we have measured Calnex Solutions' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trend of ROCE doesn't stand out much, but returns on a whole are decent. The company has consistently earned 19% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 342% in that time. 19% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Calnex Solutions has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

On a side note, Calnex Solutions has done well to reduce current liabilities to 19% of total assets over the last five years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk.

What We Can Learn From Calnex Solutions' ROCE

The main thing to remember is that Calnex Solutions has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 171% return over the last year, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

