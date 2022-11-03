The Return Trends At CAM Resources Berhad (KLSE:CAMRES) Look Promising

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in CAM Resources Berhad's (KLSE:CAMRES) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on CAM Resources Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = RM17m ÷ (RM192m - RM49m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, CAM Resources Berhad has an ROCE of 12%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of CAM Resources Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From CAM Resources Berhad's ROCE Trend?

CAM Resources Berhad's ROCE growth is quite impressive. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 61% in that same time. So it's likely that the business is now reaping the full benefits of its past investments, since the capital employed hasn't changed considerably. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

In Conclusion...

To bring it all together, CAM Resources Berhad has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 0.2% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

One more thing to note, we've identified 3 warning signs with CAM Resources Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

