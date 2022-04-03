The Return Trends At Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Look Promising

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Cavco Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$161m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$273m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

Therefore, Cavco Industries has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Durables industry average of 15% it's much better.

Check out our latest analysis for Cavco Industries

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Cavco Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cavco Industries.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Cavco Industries are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 19%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 84%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Cavco Industries thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Cavco Industries has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 109% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Cavco Industries can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Cavco Industries that we think you should be aware of.

While Cavco Industries isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • Returns On Capital Are Showing Encouraging Signs At Sims (ASX:SGM)

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to...

  • 'Moon Knight' Just Teased a New LGBTQ+ Marvel Character

    About time, frankly.

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • The IRS May Audit You if You Fall Into 1 of These 7 Categories

    As if filing taxes weren't enough of a headache, there's the constant worry about being chosen for a tax audit. And they don't always mean you'll owe more; some audits actually lead to a larger return, rather than a smaller one.

  • Should You Put Money Into a CD? Here's What Dave Ramsey Thinks

    The money you have earmarked for your emergency fund should absolutely sit in a savings account. The upside of opening a CD is getting to enjoy a higher interest rate on your money than what a savings account is likely to pay you. In fact, CDs have one big shortcoming that makes them a poor place for your money in the long run, according to financial guru Dave Ramsey.

  • My 3 Best Stock Split Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    The bull market that began on the heels of the Great Recession helped fuel surging stock prices for the most successful companies, putting shares out of reach of smaller investors. To address this issue, some companies have turned to the age-old practice of stock splits to make shares more accessible to individual investors and employees. While a stock split itself isn't necessarily a reason to buy shares, the underlying business momentum fueling stock price gains is usually a good indicator.

  • Visa Changes Rules for Gas Stations to Avoid $125 Pump Limit

    (Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are planning a raft of changes to rules for gas stations to allow larger transactions after a surge in fuel prices across the U.S. made it hard for some drivers to fill up using credit cards.Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaTrump Rallies in Michigan to Put His Stamp on Republican PrimaryEurope Warns Russia Faces New Sanctions for ‘War Crimes’C

  • Why You Shouldn't Invest $135,000 in Bitcoin, Nvidia, and Tesla

    Past performance is no guarantee of future results -- and in fact, I'd bet against history repeating itself.

  • There's a 90% probability that the stock market has already bottomed in 2022, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee

    "There is a 'zone of rockiness' over [the] next three to four months, but the path 6-months and 12-months forward is positive," Fundstrat said.

  • 3 Oil Stocks to Own No Matter Where Oil Prices Head

    Oil prices can fluctuate wildly. This volatility can keep investors away from the oil patch. Three great oil stocks to own for the long haul are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Aristocrats Begging to Be Bought in April

    The U.S. stock market has been on a wild ride so far in 2022. Despite an up month in March, the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average had their worst quarter in the first quarter of 2022 since Q1 2020. Investors looking for quality businesses that can outlast a prolonged sideways market have come to the right place.

  • Russia prepared for 8 years to be cut off from the West. Meet the payment system that’s still processing its credit card transactions

    NSPK has helped Russia avoid the worst of western sanctions by allowing credit card transaction processing to continue.

  • 3 Monster Warren Buffett Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has said that he will never split Berkshire Hathaway stock. With the company's Class A shares recently hitting a record high and trading at roughly $527,400 each, that might come as something of a surprise. On the other hand, it's undeniable that prominent companies have seen significant stock-price gains after announcing and completing stock splits in recent years.

  • The Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card

    Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...

  • This Is One of the Best Pieces of Financial Advice I've Ever Received

    Over time, I've managed to build up my emergency fund and grow it into a more robust sum than what my teenage babysitting gigs allowed for. In my 20s, I managed to accumulate enough cash in the bank to cover six months' worth of living expenses.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks Down Over 50% to Buy Right Now

    The S&P 500 is currently down 4% from its high, but the S&P 500 Information Technology Index -- which tracks tech stocks in the S&P 500 -- is down 9%. In other words, the tech sector has underperformed the broader market over the last few months. Broadly speaking, tech stocks have actually beat the S&P 500 over the past one, three, five, and 10 years.

  • 2 AI Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

    A path-carving innovator and an evolving old guard are in the early stages of a massive market growth.

  • Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that legendary value investor Joel Greenblatt loves. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to Legendary Value Investor Joel Greenblatt Loves These 5 Stocks. Joel Greenblatt, the chief of Gotham Asset Management, has had a storied career in the […]

  • 29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money

    You've worked hard all your life, so you deserve to enjoy yourself in retirement. However, when you live on a fixed income, it's important to keep track of where every dollar is going and not spend...

  • Don't Use Your Cards Much? Watch Out for This Possible Risk

    Image source: Getty Images Credit cards can be an important financial tool. If you pay off your balance in full each month, avoid interest charges, and use your cards regularly, you can build credit and earn rewards with them.