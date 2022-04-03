The Return Trends At Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Look Promising

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Cavco Industries is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.19 = US$161m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$273m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to January 2022).

Therefore, Cavco Industries has an ROCE of 19%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Consumer Durables industry average of 15% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Cavco Industries' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cavco Industries.

The Trend Of ROCE

The trends we've noticed at Cavco Industries are quite reassuring. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 19%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 84%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Cavco Industries thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Cavco Industries has. Since the stock has returned a staggering 109% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Cavco Industries can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Cavco Industries that we think you should be aware of.

