The Return Trends At Ceres Global Ag (TSE:CRP) Look Promising

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. So on that note, Ceres Global Ag (TSE:CRP) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Ceres Global Ag, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$25m ÷ (US$334m - US$135m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Ceres Global Ag has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Consumer Retailing industry average of 11%.

Check out our latest analysis for Ceres Global Ag

roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Ceres Global Ag's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Ceres Global Ag, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Ceres Global Ag's ROCE Trending?

Ceres Global Ag has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 12% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Ceres Global Ag is utilizing 24% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Story continues

On a side note, Ceres Global Ag's current liabilities are still rather high at 41% of total assets. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From Ceres Global Ag's ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Ceres Global Ag's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 32% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Ceres Global Ag, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While Ceres Global Ag isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here