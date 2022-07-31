The Return Trends At China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in China Gold International Resources' (TSE:CGG) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for China Gold International Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$346m ÷ (US$3.4b - US$459m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Therefore, China Gold International Resources has an ROCE of 12%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 2.6% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for China Gold International Resources compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What Can We Tell From China Gold International Resources' ROCE Trend?

We like the trends that we're seeing from China Gold International Resources. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 12%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 31% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at China Gold International Resources thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

One more thing to note, China Gold International Resources has decreased current liabilities to 14% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

The Bottom Line On China Gold International Resources' ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what China Gold International Resources has. And a remarkable 103% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

Like most companies, China Gold International Resources does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

