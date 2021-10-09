The Return Trends At Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Look Promising

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Conformis, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.048 = US$7.3m ÷ (US$169m - US$15m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Therefore, Conformis has an ROCE of 4.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 8.9%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Conformis compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Conformis Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that Conformis is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 4.8% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Conformis is utilizing 28% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

Our Take On Conformis' ROCE

To the delight of most shareholders, Conformis has now broken into profitability. And since the stock has dived 85% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

If you'd like to know more about Conformis, we've spotted 4 warning signs, and 3 of them make us uncomfortable.

