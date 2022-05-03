The Return Trends At Devro (LON:DVO) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Devro (LON:DVO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Devro, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = UK£41m ÷ (UK£337m - UK£42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Devro has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Food industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Devro compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Devro.

The Trend Of ROCE

Devro has not disappointed in regards to ROCE growth. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 41% over the trailing five years. The company is now earning UK£0.1 per dollar of capital employed. Speaking of capital employed, the company is actually utilizing 25% less than it was five years ago, which can be indicative of a business that's improving its efficiency. Devro may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

What We Can Learn From Devro's ROCE

In the end, Devro has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last five years the stock has only returned 24% to shareholders. Given that, we'd look further into this stock in case it has more traits that could make it multiply in the long term.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Devro you'll probably want to know about.

