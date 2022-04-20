Return Trends At Floor & Decor Holdings (NYSE:FND) Aren't Appealing

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Floor & Decor Holdings' (NYSE:FND) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Floor & Decor Holdings:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$341m ÷ (US$3.7b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Floor & Decor Holdings has an ROCE of 13%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%, it's not as good.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Floor & Decor Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Floor & Decor Holdings Tell Us?

While the current returns on capital are decent, they haven't changed much. The company has employed 360% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 13%. Since 13% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

What We Can Learn From Floor & Decor Holdings' ROCE

In the end, Floor & Decor Holdings has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 82% to shareholders over the last three years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Floor & Decor Holdings (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

