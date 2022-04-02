The Return Trends At FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Look Promising

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on FormFactor is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = US$103m ÷ (US$1.0b - US$149m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, FormFactor has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Semiconductor industry average it falls behind.

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured FormFactor's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering FormFactor here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

The fact that FormFactor is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 12% on its capital. In addition to that, FormFactor is employing 62% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, FormFactor has now broken into profitability. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if FormFactor can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with FormFactor and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

