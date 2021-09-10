The Return Trends At Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Look Promising

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Frontier Developments, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = UK£20m ÷ (UK£162m - UK£18m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2021).

Thus, Frontier Developments has an ROCE of 14%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 16% generated by the Entertainment industry.

In the above chart we have measured Frontier Developments' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Frontier Developments.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at Frontier Developments are quite reassuring. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 14%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 491%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Frontier Developments thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Frontier Developments' ROCE

To sum it up, Frontier Developments has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. Since the stock has returned a staggering 1,335% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Frontier Developments does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Frontier Developments that you might be interested in.

