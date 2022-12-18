The Return Trends At Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Look Promising

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Gibson Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = CA$331m ÷ (CA$3.4b - CA$951m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Gibson Energy has an ROCE of 13%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Oil and Gas industry average it falls behind.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Gibson Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Gibson Energy here for free.

What Can We Tell From Gibson Energy's ROCE Trend?

Gibson Energy has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 279% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

In Conclusion...

To sum it up, Gibson Energy is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Since the stock has returned a solid 79% to shareholders over the last five years, it's fair to say investors are beginning to recognize these changes. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

Gibson Energy does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

