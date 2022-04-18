The Return Trends At GWR Group (ASX:GWR) Look Promising

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in GWR Group's (ASX:GWR) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on GWR Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = AU$2.8m ÷ (AU$27m - AU$9.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, GWR Group has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 8.6% generated by the Metals and Mining industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating GWR Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Shareholders will be relieved that GWR Group has broken into profitability. The company now earns 16% on its capital, because five years ago it was incurring losses. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. After all, a company can only become a long term multi-bagger if it continually reinvests in itself at high rates of return.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 33% of its operations, which isn't ideal. It's worth keeping an eye on this because as the percentage of current liabilities to total assets increases, some aspects of risk also increase.

The Bottom Line On GWR Group's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that GWR Group has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has returned a staggering 223% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

If you want to know some of the risks facing GWR Group we've found 4 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While GWR Group may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

