Return Trends At Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Aren't Appealing

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Héroux-Devtek is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.062 = CA$39m ÷ (CA$799m - CA$173m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Héroux-Devtek has an ROCE of 6.2%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.7% average generated by the Aerospace & Defense industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Héroux-Devtek compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Héroux-Devtek here for free.

So How Is Héroux-Devtek's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Héroux-Devtek's historical ROCE trend, it doesn't exactly demand attention. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 6.2% and the business has deployed 23% more capital into its operations. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line On Héroux-Devtek's ROCE

Long story short, while Héroux-Devtek has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

