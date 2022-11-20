Return Trends At Holland Colours (AMS:HOLCO) Aren't Appealing

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Holland Colours' (AMS:HOLCO) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Holland Colours:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = €11m ÷ (€79m - €17m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Holland Colours has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Chemicals industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Holland Colours' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Holland Colours has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Holland Colours' ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 18% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 73% in that time. 18% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Holland Colours has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Holland Colours' ROCE

To sum it up, Holland Colours has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 79% return if they held over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Holland Colours that you might find interesting.

