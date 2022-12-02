The Return Trends At Hulamin (JSE:HLM) Look Promising

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Hulamin (JSE:HLM) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Hulamin, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = R615m ÷ (R6.4b - R3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Hulamin has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty standard return but compared to the Metals and Mining industry average it falls behind.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Hulamin's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Hulamin has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Hulamin's ROCE Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at Hulamin. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 59%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 38% less capital than it was five years ago. A business that's shrinking its asset base like this isn't usually typical of a soon to be multi-bagger company.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 48% of the business, which is more than it was five years ago. And with current liabilities at those levels, that's pretty high.

The Bottom Line On Hulamin's ROCE

From what we've seen above, Hulamin has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And since the stock has fallen 48% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for Hulamin (1 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

