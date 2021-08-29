Return Trends At IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Aren't Appealing

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for IDACORP, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.047 = US$321m ÷ (US$7.2b - US$331m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, IDACORP has an ROCE of 4.7%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.6%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IDACORP compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for IDACORP.

So How Is IDACORP's ROCE Trending?

Things have been pretty stable at IDACORP, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect IDACORP to be a multi-bagger going forward. That being the case, it makes sense that IDACORP has been paying out 64% of its earnings to its shareholders. Most shareholders probably know this and own the stock for its dividend.

The Bottom Line

In summary, IDACORP isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 57% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to continue researching IDACORP, you might be interested to know about the 1 warning sign that our analysis has discovered.

While IDACORP isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

