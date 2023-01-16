The Return Trends At Jaywing (LON:JWNG) Look Promising

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Jaywing (LON:JWNG) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Jaywing:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = UK£289k ÷ (UK£36m - UK£19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Jaywing has an ROCE of 1.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Media industry average of 12%.

In the above chart we have measured Jaywing's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Jaywing here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

Like most people, we're pleased that Jaywing is now generating some pretax earnings. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 1.6% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 53%. Jaywing could be selling under-performing assets since the ROCE is improving.

For the record though, there was a noticeable increase in the company's current liabilities over the period, so we would attribute some of the ROCE growth to that. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 52% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

The Bottom Line On Jaywing's ROCE

In a nutshell, we're pleased to see that Jaywing has been able to generate higher returns from less capital. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 67% in the last five years. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

