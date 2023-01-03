The Return Trends At Matang Berhad (KLSE:MATANG) Look Promising

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Matang Berhad (KLSE:MATANG) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Matang Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.028 = RM7.0m ÷ (RM256m - RM2.4m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Matang Berhad has an ROCE of 2.8%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Matang Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Matang Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

The Trend Of ROCE

Even though ROCE is still low in absolute terms, it's good to see it's heading in the right direction. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 2.8%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 35% more capital is being employed now too. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Matang Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

What We Can Learn From Matang Berhad's ROCE

To sum it up, Matang Berhad has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And given the stock has remained rather flat over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here if other metrics are strong. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

One more thing, we've spotted 4 warning signs facing Matang Berhad that you might find interesting.

While Matang Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

