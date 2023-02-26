The Return Trends At Mayfield Group Holdings (ASX:MYG) Look Promising

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Mayfield Group Holdings (ASX:MYG) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Mayfield Group Holdings, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0081 = AU$242k ÷ (AU$44m - AU$14m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Mayfield Group Holdings has an ROCE of 0.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electrical industry average of 6.6%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Mayfield Group Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Mayfield Group Holdings has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 0.8% on its capital. In addition to that, Mayfield Group Holdings is employing 258% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

One more thing to note, Mayfield Group Holdings has decreased current liabilities to 33% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Mayfield Group Holdings' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Given the stock has declined 12% in the last year, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

