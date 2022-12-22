The Return Trends At MeGroup (Catalist:SJY) Look Promising

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So on that note, MeGroup (Catalist:SJY) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for MeGroup, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.07 = RM7.1m ÷ (RM133m - RM32m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, MeGroup has an ROCE of 7.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Specialty Retail industry average of 8.2%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for MeGroup's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating MeGroup's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is MeGroup's ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that MeGroup is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 7.0% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, MeGroup is employing 120% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

The Key Takeaway

To the delight of most shareholders, MeGroup has now broken into profitability. And since the stock has fallen 51% over the last three years, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know more about MeGroup, we've spotted 6 warning signs, and 4 of them shouldn't be ignored.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

