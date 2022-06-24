Return Trends At Nuix (ASX:NXL) Aren't Appealing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Nuix's (ASX:NXL) trend of ROCE, we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Nuix is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = AU$48m ÷ (AU$392m - AU$82m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Nuix has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Software industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nuix compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has consistently earned 16% for the last four years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 206% in that time. 16% is a pretty standard return, and it provides some comfort knowing that Nuix has consistently earned this amount. Over long periods of time, returns like these might not be too exciting, but with consistency they can pay off in terms of share price returns.

Our Take On Nuix's ROCE

To sum it up, Nuix has simply been reinvesting capital steadily, at those decent rates of return. Yet over the last year the stock has declined 68%, so the decline might provide an opening. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

