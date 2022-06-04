The Return Trends At QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Look Promising

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on QuinStreet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.016 = US$5.1m ÷ (US$434m - US$104m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, QuinStreet has an ROCE of 1.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Interactive Media and Services industry average of 5.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for QuinStreet compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for QuinStreet.

What Does the ROCE Trend For QuinStreet Tell Us?

We're delighted to see that QuinStreet is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 1.6% which is a sight for sore eyes. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 170% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line

Long story short, we're delighted to see that QuinStreet's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. Since the stock has returned a staggering 170% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

