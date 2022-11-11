The Return Trends At Reneuco Berhad (KLSE:RENEUCO) Look Promising

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Reneuco Berhad (KLSE:RENEUCO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Reneuco Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.064 = RM15m ÷ (RM345m - RM115m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Reneuco Berhad has an ROCE of 6.4%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 6.8% average generated by the Luxury industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Reneuco Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Reneuco Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

Reneuco Berhad has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 6.4% on its capital. In addition to that, Reneuco Berhad is employing 1,021% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

In Conclusion...

Overall, Reneuco Berhad gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. Since the stock has only returned 18% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Reneuco Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 4 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

