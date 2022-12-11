Return Trends At Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPLT) Aren't Appealing

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Sime Darby Plantation Berhad (KLSE:SIMEPLT) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Sime Darby Plantation Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.15 = RM3.9b ÷ (RM33b - RM6.8b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has an ROCE of 15%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 11% generated by the Food industry.

In the above chart we have measured Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's ROCE Trend?

Things have been pretty stable at Sime Darby Plantation Berhad, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Sime Darby Plantation Berhad to be a multi-bagger going forward. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has been paying out a decent 58% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

Our Take On Sime Darby Plantation Berhad's ROCE

In summary, Sime Darby Plantation Berhad isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Additionally, the stock's total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat, which isn't too surprising. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Sime Darby Plantation Berhad has the makings of a multi-bagger.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Sime Darby Plantation Berhad we've found 2 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Sime Darby Plantation Berhad may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

