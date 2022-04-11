The Return Trends At Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) Look Promising

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Super Retail Group (ASX:SUL) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Super Retail Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = AU$381m ÷ (AU$3.1b - AU$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Super Retail Group has an ROCE of 18%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 19% generated by the Specialty Retail industry.

View our latest analysis for Super Retail Group

roce

In the above chart we have measured Super Retail Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Super Retail Group.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Super Retail Group Tell Us?

We like the trends that we're seeing from Super Retail Group. Over the last five years, returns on capital employed have risen substantially to 18%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 81%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at Super Retail Group thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On Super Retail Group's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Super Retail Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 41% return over the last five years. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Super Retail Group can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Story continues

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Super Retail Group that you might find interesting.

For those who like to invest in solid companies, check out this free list of companies with solid balance sheets and high returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.