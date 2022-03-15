Return Trends At Turners Automotive Group (NZSE:TRA) Aren't Appealing

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Turners Automotive Group (NZSE:TRA) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Turners Automotive Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.061 = NZ$47m ÷ (NZ$764m - NZ$2.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Turners Automotive Group has an ROCE of 6.1%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Specialty Retail industry average of 18%.

See our latest analysis for Turners Automotive Group

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Turners Automotive Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

There are better returns on capital out there than what we're seeing at Turners Automotive Group. The company has consistently earned 6.1% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 78% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

The Bottom Line On Turners Automotive Group's ROCE

Story continues

In summary, Turners Automotive Group has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Since the stock has gained an impressive 55% over the last five years, investors must think there's better things to come. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Turners Automotive Group we've found 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Turners Automotive Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.