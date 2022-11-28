Return Trends At Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Aren't Appealing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Yellow:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.087 = US$140m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$844m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Yellow has an ROCE of 8.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Transportation industry average of 15%.

In the above chart we have measured Yellow's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Yellow's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Yellow in recent years. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 8.7% and the business has deployed 44% more capital into its operations. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

Our Take On Yellow's ROCE

As we've seen above, Yellow's returns on capital haven't increased but it is reinvesting in the business. It seems that investors have little hope of these trends getting any better and that may have partly contributed to the stock collapsing 76% in the last five years. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

One final note, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Yellow (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

