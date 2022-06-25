The Return Trends At Zoono Group (ASX:ZNO) Look Promising

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Zoono Group (ASX:ZNO) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Zoono Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = NZ$1.0m ÷ (NZ$29m - NZ$3.6m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Zoono Group has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 5.5%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Zoono Group's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Zoono Group's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

The fact that Zoono Group is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 4.0% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Zoono Group is utilizing 792% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, Zoono Group has decreased current liabilities to 12% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Key Takeaway

Overall, Zoono Group gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And since the stock has fallen 14% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Zoono Group does come with some risks though, we found 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

