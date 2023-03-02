The return of vintage BoJo - the 'Westminster w******'

Boris Johnson, pictured at the global summit, served up a generous helping of sour grapes on the Northern Ireland question - Dan Kitwood/Getty

The former PM had chosen the decidedly non-Boris surroundings of the “Brand Finance global soft-power summit” to break his silence on the new Brexit deal.

Ukrainian Foreign Secretary Dmytro Kuleba addressed the conference via videolink; Andrew Neil carted off the feebly stirring carcass of a TikTok creator he’d been mauling earlier. Then, finally, that familiar fuzzy mane – today evoking a thatched cottage in disrepair – ambled across the stage and mounted the dais.

Boris Johnson began by describing how a member of the public had shouted an expletive at him – “The cheery London greeting of w*****” – while running near Westminster the other day. Frankly, the longlist of potential driveby-swearers must constitute most of the current cabinet. Perhaps it was the former PM’s innovative pronunciation of “w*****” (to rhyme with “car” rather than “cur”), but even the global soft power summit couldn’t repress a collective titter.

His next sentences swerved like a heavy goods vehicle driven by a drunken millipede, around his infamously arcane frame of reference: Vladimir Putin, Augustus Gloop and Miss Moneypenny were all namechecked within about a minute. It was almost as if this were a deliberate Vaudevillian turn in order to contrast himself with the current Prime Minister's slick, managerial glow; but that sort of cynical trick of presentation doesn't sound like Boris “Peppa Pig World” Johnson at all, does it?

As with any old vaudevillian, the old jokes were back: a risque quip about Prince Andrew's legal woes and a return of our favourite stock villain - “the great human bollard”, Sir Crasherooney Snoozefest who, Johnson claimed, was only a few points ahead when he himself had been leading the Conservative Party. This was less an exercise in historical revisionism and more an elaborate piece of fan fiction: the entire speech seemed an invocation of the good old days of Merrie England, when Johnson was in charge and, er, 90 odd percent of the population were locked up in their homes.

After reminding the audience of the role of the establishment - including the state broadcaster - in frustrating Brexit, he canvassed for a show of hands from any Leave-supporters in the room. Under the circumstances of a BBC-sponsored soft power summit in Westminster, this was a bit like going to Comic Con and asking who’d been in the school rugby team.

A generous helping of sour grapes on the Northern Ireland question; Boris confessed to having reservations about supporting Rishi Sunak’s agreement – though he’d voted for his own deal easily enough. As for the next general election, “we’re gonna win that” – he muttered, with the same gung-ho enthusiasm with which he might once have unveiled a new fleet of bendy buses, or a bridge to Northern Ireland. He demanded a cut in corporation tax, to “Irish levels or lower”. I liked this Boris; even if he’d been missing in action for some time.

As the speech gave way to a Q&A, the former PM was asked about his political future. "I think it very, very unlikely I'll need to do anything big in politics", he retorted – which didn’t quite rule out a Cincinattian downing of the plough at some later date. All told, this was vintage Boris, freed to do what he does best – entertaining, and, above all, winding up the right people. Just nowhere near the levers of power.