Returned Asteroid Sample Canister Contains Way More Asteroid Than Expected



NASA curation team members along with Lockheed Martin recovery specialists after the successful removal of the sample return canister lid.

Scientists working to open up the sample canister containing rock and dust from asteroid Bennu have run into a problem: there’s just too much of it.

The process of disassembling the TAGSAM (Touch-and-Go Sample Acquisition Mechanism) head is taking longer than anticipated due to the abundance of material found when the canister lid was removed last week, NASA wrote in a blog post. But that’s not a bad problem to have.

Read more

Bennu is a small, near-Earth asteroid that makes a close pass to Earth every six years or so. Scientists believe Bennu might have broken off from a much larger carbon-rich asteroid about 700 million to 2 billion years ago, and drifted much closer to Earth since then. Analyzing the asteroid sample may help scientists piece together the origin story of Earth, and how the building blocks of life could have been delivered to our planet by way of asteroids.

The early findings from the sample, in addition to some images of the rocks and dust, will be revealed during a live broadcast on October 11 at 11:00 a.m. ET.



Over the coming weeks, the curation team at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston will move the TAGSAM head into a different specialized glovebox, where it will be disassembled to reveal the bulk sample within.



The OSIRIS-REx mission dropped off the asteroid samples in the Utah desert on September 24, from where it was airlifted to a clean room. From there, the clean room team packaged all the parts of the sample capsule for transport by aircraft to the Johnson Space Center. The team is being extra careful as to not let any Earthly contaminants into the sample canister, preserving the story of life as it is.

For more spaceflight in your life, follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and bookmark Gizmodo’s dedicated Spaceflight page.

More from Gizmodo

Sign up for Gizmodo's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.