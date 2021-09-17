Returning the favor: Police stage surprise for one of their biggest little fans

Sep. 17—Red and blue lights flashed from three police vehicles on a what was a quiet residential street in Frederick on a rainy Thursday night.

Over the speakers, a police officer called for Jackson Hargett to exit the house. He was wanted by law enforcement.

Out stepped a 10-year-old boy with a huge grin on his face.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office, Frederick Police Department and Maryland State Police came together to thank Jackson for a simple act of kindness he showed them months ago.

In April, Jackson and his grandfather, Earl Hargett Jr., came to each police agency to donate $75 restaurant gift cards. Jackson's grandmother Belva Hargett said Jackson was troubled by some of the negative news surrounding police and wanted to do something positive. His grandfather was happy to fund the effort.

Jackson doesn't have any personal ties to law enforcement, but he's a big fan of police and hopes to be an officer one day.

"I just wanted to be nice," Jackson told the News-Post. "They work so hard for us."

Jackson's parents, Sara and Earl Hargett, said they've taught their son and his 5-year-old sister Alice to respect "community helpers" like police, and they encourage their children to be charitable.

Touched by the gesture, FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell said the police agencies got to talking about how they could repay their No. 1 fan. Jackson's parents agreed to help police stage a surprise, and plans were set in motion.

"This is an opportunity that we don't get a lot of times," Wivell said. "It's an opportunity where we can show a little love and support back to a community member."

Once Jackson exited the building, Cpl. A. Ivins of the sheriff's office stuck out his hand in thanks. MSP First Sgt. Vinson Smith and FPD Officer First Class Connor Walsleben followed suit. Ivins presented Jackson with a police patch, a challenge coin and a bag of goodies.

When Smith heard there was a call for volunteers to surprise a local boy who showed them such kindness, he was happy to oblige.

"I thought, it's the least we could do," Smith said.

And he expects the impact will ripple. When Jackson tells his friends about the experience, Smith said, it'll show them that police are human beings and here to help.

Though the police were there Thursday to express their gratitude, Jackson repeatedly thanked them for their service and continued to grasp their hands, smiling all the while. Ivins invited Jackson to check out the inside of his police vehicle and even let him try on handcuffs.

Earl Hargett's grin rivaled that of his son's.

"They do all the hard work," he said of the police.

Family members snapped photos beneath the porch, then Wivell called for Jackson's attention. The police had one more gift, and this one came with some responsibility.

Wivell unveiled a certificate from Sheriff Chuck Jenkins naming Jackson a junior sheriff's deputy.

Jackson eagerly accepted.

"This is amazing," Sara Hargett said. "This is going to stick with him for so long."

