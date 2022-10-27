Returns At accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Appear To Be Weighed Down

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on accesso Technology Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = US$14m ÷ (US$222m - US$34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, accesso Technology Group has an ROCE of 7.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.9% average generated by the Software industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for accesso Technology Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering accesso Technology Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for accesso Technology Group in recent years. The company has consistently earned 7.3% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 44% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, accesso Technology Group has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. It seems that investors have little hope of these trends getting any better and that may have partly contributed to the stock collapsing 72% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, accesso Technology Group does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

