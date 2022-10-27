Returns At accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on accesso Technology Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.073 = US$14m ÷ (US$222m - US$34m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, accesso Technology Group has an ROCE of 7.3%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 7.9% average generated by the Software industry.

View our latest analysis for accesso Technology Group

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for accesso Technology Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering accesso Technology Group here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The returns on capital haven't changed much for accesso Technology Group in recent years. The company has consistently earned 7.3% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 44% in that time. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Key Takeaway

In summary, accesso Technology Group has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. It seems that investors have little hope of these trends getting any better and that may have partly contributed to the stock collapsing 72% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

Like most companies, accesso Technology Group does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

While accesso Technology Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Lufthansa forecasts strong air travel demand in months ahead

    Germany's Lufthansa gave an upbeat forecast for the air travel market on Thursday, saying it expected air travel demand to remain strong, with high average yields. It plans to offer around 80% of its pre-pandemic capacity at its airlines in the fourth quarter, which should help it achieve a quarterly operating profit, it said as it published full quarterly financial results. Lufthansa said on Thursday that the continued high premium demand from leisure travellers was especially remarkable, with load factors in Business and First Class exceeding pre-pandemic levels.

  • Ukraines advance in south slows down due to rains, but its still there Defence Minister

    TETIANA LOZOVENKO - WEDNESDAY, 26 OCTOBER 2022, 11:05 The advance of Ukraine's Armed Forces in the south has slowed down due to rainy weather conditions, but the Ukrainian defenders keep liberating the territories step by step.

  • Mexican-born filmmaker fears losing hope if DACA thrown out

    Under a string of golden street lights, the directions roll off Jorge Xolalpa's tongue interchangeably in English and Spanish as he paces the sidewalk with a cameraman by his side. Despite his rising fame, Xolalpa, like hundreds of thousands of others, is mired in a years-long battle over whether he can have legal working papers in the United States. Should the courts end the program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, he said he’ll find a way to make a living and won’t stop making movies.

  • Russell Wilson Calls Ciara His 'Queen' on Instagram for Her 36th Birthday: 'You Inspire the World!'

    "You are the most amazing wife, mother to our three babies, one of the best iconic entertainers in the world, and brilliant businesswoman," wrote the Denver Broncos quarterback

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough

    CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • 2 Stocks Making Shocking Gains After-Hours Wednesday

    After seeing intense volatility throughout the day, only the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to eke out a tiny gain among major market indexes. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) saw significant losses of as much as 2%. Both ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) earned the favor of their investors following their latest financial reports, and as you can see from the analysis of the results below, the big gains could bring longer-term upward trends for the prospects of the two businesses.

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With High Yields; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets are volatile, with an overall bear trend combining with short rallies to confuse investors. Economic headwinds are piling up, in the form of stubbornly high inflation, rising interest rates and tighter money from the Federal Reserve, growing evidence of a slowing economy, and an increased potential for a deep recession in the next few months. For investors focused on defense, blue chip dividend stocks are natural plays. The blue chips are stocks with reputations for high quality, capable

  • Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Every so often, the stock market presents investors with what can be best described as a "buckle up and hold on" sort of year. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted firmly into a bear market in 2022, with the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 38% of its value from its all-time high set in November. Dividend stocks might be the answer.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income

    Stock prices have tumbled this year as investors fret over the impact rising interest rates to combat inflation will have on economic growth. A silver lining to the stock market sell-off is that dividend yields are rising. Because of that, investors can lock in some attractive passive income streams these days on companies with a long history of growing their payouts.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • A Bear Market Gift: This Top-Notch Dividend Stock Is Down 38%

    Alexandria Real Estate Equities' (NYSE: ARE) stock price has plummeted roughly 38% from its recent peak. The sell-off in Alexandria is a gift for dividend-seeking investors. With its stock price tumbling, the real estate investment trust's (REIT) dividend yield has risen to 3.4%.

  • My Top Oil Major Stock to Buy in October

    There are a number of options in the oil major space, but this one mixes income, oil, natural gas, and clean energy in an attractive way.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

    Given the positive dynamics in the energy sector and the income potential, investing in energy stocks is a no-brainer.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 24.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood was quiet last week. The co-founder, CEO, and ace stock picker of Ark Invest didn't add to more than a single position in her firm's popular exchange-traded funds on any trading day, and she didn't buy anything at all on Friday. Ark Invest added to several of Wood's favorite positions on Monday, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).