Returns At Advanced Health (JSE:AVL) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Advanced Health's (JSE:AVL) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Advanced Health is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = R60m ÷ (R1.1b - R179m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Advanced Health has an ROCE of 6.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Healthcare industry average of 17%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Advanced Health's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Advanced Health, check out these free graphs here.

How Are Returns Trending?

Advanced Health has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 6.6% on its capital. In addition to that, Advanced Health is employing 148% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

Our Take On Advanced Health's ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Advanced Health has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And since the stock has fallen 16% over the last five years, there might be an opportunity here. So researching this company further and determining whether or not these trends will continue seems justified.

Advanced Health does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

