Returns At Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Are On The Way Up

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Aehr Test Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$9.3m ÷ (US$62m - US$9.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to August 2022).

So, Aehr Test Systems has an ROCE of 18%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Semiconductor industry.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Aehr Test Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

The fact that Aehr Test Systems is now generating some pre-tax profits from its prior investments is very encouraging. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 18% on its capital. In addition to that, Aehr Test Systems is employing 120% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line

Overall, Aehr Test Systems gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And a remarkable 368% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Aehr Test Systems does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

