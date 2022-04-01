Returns At American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating American States Water (NYSE:AWR), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for American States Water, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.083 = US$145m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$156m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, American States Water has an ROCE of 8.3%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 4.3% generated by the Water Utilities industry, it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured American States Water's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for American States Water.

How Are Returns Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for American States Water in recent years. The company has consistently earned 8.3% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 35% in that time. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

In Conclusion...

In conclusion, American States Water has been investing more capital into the business, but returns on that capital haven't increased. Yet to long term shareholders the stock has gifted them an incredible 121% return in the last five years, so the market appears to be rosy about its future. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

