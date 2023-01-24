The Returns At Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMWAY) Aren't Growing

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, while the ROCE is currently high for Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad (KLSE:AMWAY), we aren't jumping out of our chairs because returns are decreasing.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = RM69m ÷ (RM680m - RM436m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Online Retail industry average of 8.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad's ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. It's not uncommon to see this when looking at a mature and stable business that isn't re-investing its earnings because it has likely passed that phase of the business cycle. So while the current operations are delivering respectable returns, unless capital employed increases we'd be hard-pressed to believe it's a multi-bagger going forward. That probably explains why Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad has been paying out 82% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. These mature businesses typically have reliable earnings and not many places to reinvest them, so the next best option is to put the earnings into shareholders pockets.

Another point to note, we noticed the company has increased current liabilities over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 64% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than28% because total capital employed would be higher.The 28% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 64% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So with current liabilities at such high levels, this effectively means the likes of suppliers or short-term creditors are funding a meaningful part of the business, which in some instances can bring some risks.

In Conclusion...

While Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad has impressive profitability from its capital, it isn't increasing that amount of capital. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 18% in the last five years. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Amway (Malaysia) Holdings Berhad that you might find interesting.

If you'd like to see other companies earning high returns, check out our free list of companies earning high returns with solid balance sheets here.

