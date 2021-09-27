The Returns At Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) Aren't Growing

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Having said that, from a first glance at Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTN.A) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Artesian Resources, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$28m ÷ (US$610m - US$50m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Artesian Resources has an ROCE of 5.0%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 4.6%.

In the above chart we have measured Artesian Resources' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Artesian Resources here for free.

So How Is Artesian Resources' ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Artesian Resources in recent years. The company has employed 33% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 5.0%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Artesian Resources has simply been reinvesting capital and generating the same low rate of return as before. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 55% over the last five years. But if the trajectory of these underlying trends continue, we think the likelihood of it being a multi-bagger from here isn't high.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Artesian Resources and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

