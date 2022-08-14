Returns At Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Athabasca Oil's (TSE:ATH) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Athabasca Oil:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = CA$154m ÷ (CA$1.8b - CA$470m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Athabasca Oil has an ROCE of 11%. In isolation, that's a pretty standard return but against the Oil and Gas industry average of 18%, it's not as good.

In the above chart we have measured Athabasca Oil's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Athabasca Oil.

What Can We Tell From Athabasca Oil's ROCE Trend?

Like most people, we're pleased that Athabasca Oil is now generating some pretax earnings. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's turned around, earning 11% which is no doubt a relief for some early shareholders. At first glance, it seems the business is getting more proficient at generating returns, because over the same period, the amount of capital employed has reduced by 43%. The reduction could indicate that the company is selling some assets, and considering returns are up, they appear to be selling the right ones.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Essentially the business now has suppliers or short-term creditors funding about 26% of its operations, which isn't ideal. Keep an eye out for future increases because when the ratio of current liabilities to total assets gets particularly high, this can introduce some new risks for the business.

The Key Takeaway

From what we've seen above, Athabasca Oil has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

