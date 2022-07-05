Returns At Atomos (ASX:AMS) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Atomos (ASX:AMS) so let's look a bit deeper.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Atomos, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.049 = AU$3.5m ÷ (AU$99m - AU$27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Atomos has an ROCE of 4.9%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Atomos compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Atomos.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Atomos has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses four years ago, but now it's earning 4.9% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Atomos is utilizing 446% more capital than it was four years ago. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 28%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

Our Take On Atomos' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Atomos has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 75% in the last three years. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

Atomos does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

While Atomos may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

