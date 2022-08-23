Returns At Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Are On The Way Up

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So on that note, Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Avis Budget Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$3.8b ÷ (US$26b - US$2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Avis Budget Group has an ROCE of 16%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 15% generated by the Transportation industry.

In the above chart we have measured Avis Budget Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Avis Budget Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We like the trends that we're seeing from Avis Budget Group. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 16%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 23%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

Our Take On Avis Budget Group's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Avis Budget Group has. And a remarkable 402% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Avis Budget Group we've found 3 warning signs (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While Avis Budget Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

