Returns At Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Are On The Way Up

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) so let's look a bit deeper.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Benefitfocus, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.04 = US$12m ÷ (US$352m - US$61m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

So, Benefitfocus has an ROCE of 4.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Software industry average of 10%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Benefitfocus compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're delighted to see that Benefitfocus is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 4.0% which is a sight for sore eyes. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Benefitfocus is utilizing 391% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 17%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

In Conclusion...

To the delight of most shareholders, Benefitfocus has now broken into profitability. Although the company may be facing some issues elsewhere since the stock has plunged 73% in the last five years. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

On a final note, we've found 3 warning signs for Benefitfocus that we think you should be aware of.

