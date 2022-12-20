Returns At Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires (ETR:BIJ) Appear To Be Weighed Down

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires (ETR:BIJ) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = €40m ÷ (€360m - €63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Luxury industry.

View our latest analysis for Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires

roce
roce

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' ROCE Trend?

Things have been pretty stable at Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line On Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' ROCE

In summary, Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Collab Presents the Idea of Decentralization and Community, Transforming Real Estate Investment Management

    Collab is a first-of-its-kind community-oriented, vertically integrated real estate asset management and property management platform New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - CollabHome ("Collab") has launched the innovative idea of decentralization and community-oriented ideology in Real Estate Investment Management and Property Management Platform. This offer unveils the potential of co-owning student housing properties, which provides a significant impact on the social envir

  • Is KPS AG (ETR:KSC) Trading At A 41% Discount?

    Does the December share price for KPS AG ( ETR:KSC ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the...

  • Shareholders in technotrans (ETR:TTR1) are in the red if they invested five years ago

    For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock...

  • Hannover Rück (ETR:HNR1) shareholders have earned a 16% CAGR over the last five years

    When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And the truth is, you can make...

  • Thai navy hunts for missing marines as warship sinks

    STORY: Three navy vessels and two helicopters were sent to find the missing personnel off Prachuap Khiri Khan province, south of Bangkok, after the HTMS Sukhothai warship suffered an engine malfunction and went down just before midnight about 20 nautical miles (37 km) from the coast.An overnight rescue mission in bad weather secured 73 of the 106 people aboard, the navy said, with the remaining 33 forced to abandon ship.The navy posted images and video footage on its Twitter account, showing a group of personnel in orange vests in a black inflatable raft moving away from the capsized ship in darkness as waves swelled around it. It was not immediately clear how many rafts had been deployed.The Sukhothai, a U.S.-built corvette in use since 1987, was hit by strong waves on Sunday (December 18), forcing it to tilt to one side before becoming flooded with seawater, navy spokesperson Admiral Pogkrong Monthardpalin said.

  • South Korea flags economic slump deepening for while

    South Korea on Monday flagged a deeper economic slowdown than expected at least through the first half of next year, and extended sales tax breaks on some fuel oil products and passenger cars by a few months. "Our economy's growth is expected to slow next year due to the effects from a global economic slump, and the difficulty will be focused on the first half," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said at a meeting with the ruling party leadership, adding the economy was slowing at a more rapid pace than expected. The government is expected later this week to announce its economic policy strategies for next year, which will be the first full-year statement for President Yoon Suk-yeol's administration since its launch in May.

  • Financial Training to Eliminate Credit Card Debt in 2023 Launched by JFF

    Financial and debt consulting company Journey to Financial Freedom (JFF) has announced a new service to help individuals eliminate credit card debt in 2023. Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Journey to Financial Freedom's new services help consumers control spending in today's inflationary environment. JFF offers one-on-one mentoring along with support through online community groups so those battling credit card debt feel less alone and more empowered to reach their fi

  • This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.

    "I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • 5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

    Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You'll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won't earn the...

  • People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying

    With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality...

  • This Mistake Could Make Your Medicare Premiums Even Higher. How to Avoid It.

    Retirees need to start planning at age 60 to avoid getting blindsided by the income-related monthly adjustment amount, or IRMAA, which can get tacked on to standard Medicare premiums

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood went shopping on Friday. The co-founder, CEO, and stock-picking mastermind of Ark Invest hasn't been an active buyer for her funds in recent weeks, but she made several additions to existing positions as the trading week came to a close. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Block (NYSE: SQ), and Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) are three of the more interesting stocks that Wood bought on Friday.

  • Musk Says Twitter Will Restrict Voting on Policy to Blue Members

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. will restrict voting on major policy decisions to paying Twitter Blue subscribers, company owner Elon Musk said in one of his first tweets following a poll calling for him to step down.Most Read from BloombergMusk Polls Twitter to Quit as Chief, Voters Leaning Toward YesJustin Bieber Urges Fans Not to Buy His Own ‘Trash’ Merchandise at H&MTwitter Users Vote for Elon Musk to Step Down as CEOTech’s Bust Delivers Bruising Blow to Hollowed-Out San FranciscoMusk Says Twitt

  • FTX’s Bankman-Fried Gave Ex-Jane Street Traders Who Formed Modulo Capital $400M

    Founded in early 2022, Modulo operated out of the same luxury Bahamian condominium community where Sam Bankman-Fried and other FTX employees lived.

  • ‘Long-Term Investors Will Be Rewarded’: Oppenheimer Suggests 3 Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain these days, and that’s uncertainty. Markets remain volatile, as a series of data releases have investors somewhat unsure whether high inflation, rising interest rates, or a possible recession – or perhaps all three at once – will come to dominate the forecasts. The result: day-to-day price swings and sharp changes that make predictions a risky business. Not every economist, however, is willing to throw in the towel, and the difficult market environment hasn’t put the scare o

  • Historic Buying Opportunity? This Could Be the Best Stock to Buy in the S&P 500

    It projects to deliver one of the fastest earnings growth rates in the S&P 500 through next year. Add in its above-average dividend, and it offers the best value proposition in the S&P 500 these days.

  • Insiders pour millions into these 3 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    Stocks saw out the week on the backfoot once again. Initially buoyed at the start of the week by the better-than-expected inflation data, come Wednesday and the Fed signaling rates are set to go higher until it is clear inflation has been tamed, the mood soured again, shifting back to the bearish trends on offer most of the year. So, these are uncertain times. Volatility is the ruling force in the markets, and investors are looking for some signal that will indicate just which stocks are attract

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could Soar 2,043% by 2026, According to Wall Street

    This growth stock has lost momentum in recent quarters, but Cathie Wood still sees tremendous upside for patient shareholders.

  • Republicans Are Coughing Up Billions to Save Florida’s Home Insurance Market

    This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.