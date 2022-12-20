Returns At Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires (ETR:BIJ) Appear To Be Weighed Down

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Having said that, from a first glance at Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires (ETR:BIJ) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = €40m ÷ (€360m - €63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires has an ROCE of 14%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 10% generated by the Luxury industry.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' ROCE Trend?

Things have been pretty stable at Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line On Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires' ROCE

In summary, Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Bijou Brigitte modische Accessoires we've found 2 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

