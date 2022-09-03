Returns At Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Are On The Way Up

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Cal-Maine Foods' (NASDAQ:CALM) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Cal-Maine Foods:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = US$138m ÷ (US$1.4b - US$185m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Therefore, Cal-Maine Foods has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Food industry average of 9.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Cal-Maine Foods' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Cal-Maine Foods.

So How Is Cal-Maine Foods' ROCE Trending?

We're delighted to see that Cal-Maine Foods is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 11% on its capital. In addition to that, Cal-Maine Foods is employing 28% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can tell us that the company has plenty of reinvestment opportunities that are able to generate higher returns.

The Bottom Line On Cal-Maine Foods' ROCE

In summary, it's great to see that Cal-Maine Foods has managed to break into profitability and is continuing to reinvest in its business. And investors seem to expect more of this going forward, since the stock has rewarded shareholders with a 50% return over the last five years. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

Cal-Maine Foods does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) we think you should know about.

