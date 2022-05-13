Returns On Capital At 5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Paint A Concerning Picture

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Although, when we looked at 5N Plus (TSE:VNP), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for 5N Plus:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.038 = US$11m ÷ (US$361m - US$63m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, 5N Plus has an ROCE of 3.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 14%.

In the above chart we have measured 5N Plus' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for 5N Plus.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of 5N Plus' historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.8% from 6.4% five years ago. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

On a related note, 5N Plus has decreased its current liabilities to 17% of total assets. So we could link some of this to the decrease in ROCE. Effectively this means their suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of the business, which reduces some elements of risk. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

In Conclusion...

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for 5N Plus. These growth trends haven't led to growth returns though, since the stock has fallen 60% over the last five years. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

